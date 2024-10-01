Espanyol to avoid receiving stadium ban as punishment for referee attack

At the end of last week’s match between Espanyol and Villarreal at the Stage Front Stadium, referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez was struck by a bottle that was thrown at him by a home supporter as he made his way towards the tunnel.

The Catalan club are to be punished over the matter, as reported by Diario AS. The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will rule on the exact punishment on Wednesday.

Espanyol head coach Manolo Gonzalez has feared a possible stadium ban coming the way of Los Pericos, but according to the report, that is very unlikely to happen. The expected sanction is a hefty fine or a partial stadium closure – likely in the area of the Stage Front Stadium that the bottle was thrown from.

If a partial stadium closure does come into effect, Espanyol could have a reduced capacity from as early as this weekend, when they welcome Mallorca for their MD9 clash.