Diego Simeone accuses the media of twisting his words on Madrid derby controversies

There has been plenty of fallout from Sunday’s Madrid derby, following on from the ugly scenes inside the Metropolitano that caused a temporary suspension of the match during the second half.

Real Madrid have accused Atletico Madrid of trying to deflect away from the crowd trouble that took place, and on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti issued a response to Diego Simeone, who had called for Thibaut Courtois to be sanctioned for “inciting” the ugly scenes that were seen in the Spanish capital.

Simeone has now issued his latest take on the matter, and he has accused the media of running a false narrative (via Diario AS).

“Before the Madrid derby post-match press conference, I made three statements rejecting violence, condemning the aggressors, and emphasising that, as a club, we have a great opportunity to show what should be done. Then I gave an opinion that was twisted and taken in the direction people wanted.

“The other day, it was Courtois, but it could have been someone else. But we focus on what we want. I said one thing and then gave an opinion. The club didn’t need to support the coach with its statement, which was perfect. Many people took advantage of the situation to have fun on Monday and Tuesday.”

There is an investigation ongoing at Atletico Madrid over the matter, in which they will hope to catch those responsible in the crowd. For Simeone and co, the task at hand is Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Benfica.