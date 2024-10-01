Celta Vigo want to secure deal with Barcelona for 25-year-old defender

Oscar Mingueza has been a standout performers over the first few weeks of the 2024-25 La Liga season. The 25-year-old defender has amassed two goals and three assists since the start of the campaign, and that form even earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that numerous clubs would be keen on signing Mingueza in 2025. Celta would be powerless to stop a deal happening if anyone were to trigger the player’s €20m release clause, and if Barcelona were to do so, they would only receive half of that as the Catalans have a 50% sell-on clause that would become active.

According to Marca, Celta are trying to take complete control over Mingueza’s future. Their intention is to buy the remaining 50% of his rights, while also negotiating a new contract that would increase his release clause.

It’s no wonder that these steps are being taken by Celta, given that Mingueza is a hot commodity right now. Barcelona will surely be open to negotiations, although it will be interesting to see what their demands are for their 50%.