Carlo Ancelotti accuses Atletico Madrid of using Thibaut Courtois to deflect from fan troubles

The fallout is continuing from Sunday’s Madrid derby. The match ended 1-1 after a late goal from Angel Correa, but it is not the result that is causing controversy, but rather the incidents that saw the match temporarily suspended during the second half.

Thibaut Courtois was targeted by missiles shortly after Real Madrid opened the scoring at the Metropolitano, and this caused the stoppage. Atletico Madrid have accused the Belgian goalkeeper on inciting the crowd with his action, but according to Carlo Ancelotti, this is merely a deflection tactic, as per Diario AS.

“To talk about other things is to deflect the shot. The point is that the violent cannot be in football. Not at Atleti, on any field. Football doesn’t need them. That they stay somewhere else, that is not dangerous. I speak in general. Let the violent leave us alone.

“To respond to Courtois’ behaviour, when he’s been shouted at during the match “die”, is to deflect. There is nothing more to talk about.”

Ancelotti was also asked to issue a response to Diego Simeone’s comments on the matter.

“I respect everyone’s opinion. The issue is clear. There were violent acts in the match and violent ones cannot be in football or in society. I try to respect all opinions, but what happened was seen by everyone. And it only means that: violent people should not be in football or in society.”