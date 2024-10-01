Barcelona still at least €74m over La Liga salary limit

President Joan Laporta has claimed that Barcelona continue to make major progress with their salary limit, while La Liga President Javier Tebas has also praised them for their work in recent transfer windows. However the Catalan side remain a long way shy of being within their limit though.

Breaking: Barcelona take the Nike deal for granted. It's verbally agreed on, and the only thing pending is the signature. Barça will be back under La Liga's 1:1 rule for the January transfer window. @JoanPoquiEraso, @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

La Liga announced at the start of September that Barcelona’s salary limit had increased by over 100% from January, from just €200m to €426m this summer, which many took to mean that there was significant progress. However after announcing their account details for the 2023-24 season, Barcelona say that their wage bill is projected to remain around €500m for the 2024-25 season, meaning they are at least €74m off the so-called 1:1 rule.

In essence it means Barcelona will continue to be restricted to being able to use 60% of the money they make or save to register new players, which could be significant in the second half of the season. Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were registered using the emergency injury rule, but both Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen will be back by January.