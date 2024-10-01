Barcelona return to winning ways with five-star Champions League performance against Young Boys

Barcelona have bounced back well from their disappointing defeat to Osasuna at the weekend, as they picked up their first Champions League victory of the season – they did it in convincing fashion too, defeating Young Boys 5-0 at the Estadi Olimpic.

Full time: Barcelona 5-0 Young Boys. Job done. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

Robert Lewandowski got the hosts off to a dream start, as he scored inside the opening 10 minutes. After wonderful build-up play from Marc Casado and Lamine Yamal, Raphinha’s low cross was turned it at the back post by the veteran striker for his eighth goal of the season.

Two goals in four minutes would have Barcelona 3-0 up inside the first half. First, Raphinha finished well to continue his excellent form, before Inigo Martinez headed home Pedri’s fine delivery for the third of the evening.

Five minutes into the second half, Lewandowski got his second and Barcelona’s fourth. Raphinha delivered a whipped corner to the back post, and Inigo Martinez’s headed pass was finished from close range by the 36-year-old.

Hansi Flick rung the changes after this point, and he even allowed extended cameos for Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong, who made his first appearance in over five months. Soon after the latter’s introduction, Barcelona added a five as Alejandro Balde’s cross was diverted into his own net by Mohamed Aly Camara.

Barcelona saw things out in the closing stages, as they make it eight wins from 10 at the start of this season. Hansi Flick will be very pleased with his side, as they rise to 10th place in the league phase standings.