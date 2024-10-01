Barcelona register interest in Juventus target for number nine position

LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC xVIxANPxSportx/xGerritxvanxKeulenxIVx *** LILLE Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021 2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC xVIxANPxSportx xGerritxvanxKeulenxIVxx 445789224 originalFilename: 445789224.jpg

Barcelona are going to have to look at the number nine position sooner rather than later, with Robert Lewandowski turning 37 next year for the final season of his contract. The Polish striker did see Vitor Roque come in this January, but it appears the Catalan side are no longer convinced their €30m signing can replace him long-term.

It means that they are on the hunt for their next number nine, and one of the players they are monitoring is Lille striker Jonathan David. The 24-year-old is out of contract next summer, and to all intents and purposes it looks as if he will not sign another one, despite Lille’s best efforts.

Breaking: Barcelona are very attentive to Jonathan David, whose contract expires next summer. @sport pic.twitter.com/cfWTJvNyl7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

Sport say that there are Premier League sides interested in him, and that Italian giants Juventus are ‘most active’ with regard to recruiting him for next summer. Being a free agent, he will likely be able to command a large salary.

David has scored 91 goals and given 21 assists in his 194 appearances for Les Dogues, and in the last two seasons reached 26 goals in each of those campaigns. He also has the versatility to play in various positions in the forward line, and at his age, would also have resale value – something Barcelona have found important in recent seasons.

Image via ANP Sport Gerrit van Keulen