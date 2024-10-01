Barcelona join Real Madrid, Liverpool and two more in pursuit of 18-year-old defender

Real Madrid have dominated the market in terms of young Brazilian talents in recent years, but that does not mean they have been without competition. The latest starlet making waves is Palmeiras central defender Vitor Reis.

The 18-year-old is already a starter for O Verdao, and has been linked to Los Blancos for several weeks, but now The Athletic (via Sport) report that they have company. Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in the teenager, while Barcelona are also noted as an interested side. Certainly it seems that Reis has the raw talent that big clubs are searching for, and Palmeiras will be glad he has a €100m release clause.

Breaking: Barcelona are very attentive to Jonathan David, whose contract expires next summer. @sport pic.twitter.com/cfWTJvNyl7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

Reis was recently asked about Real Madrid’s interest in him, but was clear that he was fully focused on performing for his current club. It has been some time since Barcelona and Real Madrid competed fiercely for a player, and Chief Real Madrid scout Juni Calafat seems to rule the roost in Brazil over the last few years.

Image via Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images