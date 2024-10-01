Barcelona announce losses of €91m for 2023-24 season

Barcelona delayed the announcement of their financial accounts from the summer, which were closed at the end of June, and it does not make pretty reading. The Blaugrana remain €91m in the red, in no small part due to their operation with Barca Vision.

The sale of 49.5% of the subsidiary, and the subsequent non-payment of a number of their partners, has left the club struggling financially. The Blaugrana initially valued the shares of the company at €200m, but until June had only received €59m of that amount.

Barcelona were keen to point out in their statement that without the cost of Barca Vision’s failed sales, they would have made a profit of €12m over the course of last season. However their total sits at a €91m loss. They project a profit of €5m for the coming 2024-25 campaign, but it is not yet clear whether that includes paid sales of Barca Vision.

This will add fuel to the fire for President Joan Laporta’s opponents, who claim that the previous management’s decision-making is no longer an excuse for Barcelona to be in dire financial straits. Laporta continues to assert that Barcelona are on the up financially, and praise their work in getting the club out of ‘intensive care’. These accounts will be put to the club members to be passed in a general assembly, projected for the 20th of October.