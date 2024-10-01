Atletico Madrid aware of 60-100 ultras that need to be banned as Thibaut Courtois ‘provocations’ are included in report

Atletico Madrid have expelled one fan from the club after the incidents on Sunday night, where Thibaut Courtois was the target of a number of lighters from the Fondo Sur during the Madrid derby. Los Rojiblancos have faced wider calls to expel far-right ultra group Frente Altetico though.

The club maintain that as they are not a formalised group, it is impossible for them to ban thousands of members without evidence of their personal wrongdoing. The one fan who has been identified by Atletico and the police was found to be carrying a knife, aged 18 and without prior convictions, but has been hit with a lifetime ban by the club. They will also be bringing in a rule banning masks and balaclavas in the stands.

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid has included “Courtois’ provocations” in their complaint to the Disciplinary Committee. The club is relying on match footage to try to reduce the possible sanction.@marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/Uu0ndKpnCg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 1, 2024

However Cadena Cope report that of the 4-5000 fans that stand in the Fondo Sur, Atletico are well aware of who the criminals are. They say the identity of around 60 fans that have been responsible for all of the trouble and racial abuse at the Metropolitano in recent years is known to the club. Meanwhile Head of the Police syndicate JUPOL, Ibon Dominguez, was also interviewed, and he claimed the number of the known Frente Atletico fans in the Fondo Sur is around 100. Those fans are also known to the club.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA 🚨 💥 "El Madrid considera que la Liga omite hechos muy graves en el informe sobre lo ocurrido en el derbi". 🚨 Empieza #JUGONES con @jpedrerol en @DeporteslaSexta. pic.twitter.com/PYc4PY67XA — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 1, 2024

El Chiringuito say that Real Madrid believe that the Liga report filed to the Anti-Violence Committee did not include all of the incidents it should have. On the other hand, Los Colchoneros have reportedly included Thibaut Courtois‘ alleged provocation of the fans in their report, presumably seeking a sanction. They are hoping to have any sanction reduced.

It remains to be seen what punishment will be handed out, with varying reports differing on what Los Colchoneros could be facing. It seems at a minimum Atletico could face a partial stadium ban for a game and a fine, while the upper end of the sanctions could be as long as five games shut for the Fondo Sur. What seems clear is that harsher action must be taken against the Frente Atletico.