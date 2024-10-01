Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Spain defender Robin Le Normand confirmed to have suffered traumatic brain injury

Atletico Madrid are set to be without key defender Robin Le Normand for the foreseeable future, after the club confirmed that he has suffered a traumatic brain injury, which also resulted in a subdural hematoma.

Le Normand sustained the injury during the final stages of Sunday’s Madrid derby. He clashed heads with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni following a corner kick for the away side, and he came off significantly worse. The match ended right after the incident, so it was not previous known how serious it was.

Atletico Madrid have not put a timescale on Le Normand’s return, but the expectation is that he will be out for at least a few weeks. Given the nature of the injury, he is likely to be treated with extreme caution.

Spain will also feel the affect of Le Normand’s absence, as they prepare for their UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia later this month.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid Robin Le Normand Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News