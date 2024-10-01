Athletic Club launch appeal to have key player available for Girona showdown

On Sunday, Athletic Club failed to make it four La Liga wins in a row when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla at San Mames. The hosts had been leading until the final minutes, when Alex Padilla unfortunately scored an own goal to deny them of the three points.

Before that, backup goalkeeper Padilla was forced to enter the play after Julen Agirrezabala was controversially sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Despite replays appearing to indicate that he won the ball from Mateo Mejia, a red card was shown the way of the 23-year-old, who is Los Leones no.1 in the absence of Unai Simon.

Athletic have now announced that they are appealing Agirrezabala’s dismissal. If it is overturned, he would be available for Sunday’s showdown clash against Girona, which takes place at Montilivi.

ℹ️ El Club ha presentado alegaciones al acta arbitral ante el Comité de Competición sobre la tarjeta roja vista por Julen Agirrezabala en el #AthleticSevillaFC de @LaLiga — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) October 1, 2024

There’s no doubt that Athletic Club will be desperate to have Agirrezabala available, despite him having had a somewhat shaky start to the season. In the coming days, it will be known whether the appeal is successful or not.