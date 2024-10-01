‘Are you more sexist or more homophobic?’ – Conversation between Barcelona youngsters caught on camera

Barcelona rotated their squad on Saturday night, and while Inigo Martinez was a substitute, it was pointed out that their bench still resembled a class of schoolkids, such is the youth of this Barcelona team. And not just in age.

A conversation between Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado, Alejandro Balde and Pablo Torre on the bench before the game was captured by DAZN, in which the back and forth between the Blaugrana youngsters was compared to a classroom chat.

“Those sneakers are nice,” Lamine Yamal told Casado, before Balde chipped in. “So annoying,” responded Casado, before Balde went again, “you don’t even take them off to go to the gym… and you earn well now! You have the reputation for that now, of being a rat,” laughed the left-back.

“But well, everyone has a reputation… Are you more sexist or homophobic?” Casado cut back at Balde and Lamine Yamal. That cowed them somewhat, before they awkwardly laughed.

“Look, I’m going to give the camera an exclusive, here’s an exclusive, give me close-up,” he continued, before Lamine Yamal surreptitiously pointed to Pablo Torre – “He has a girlfriend, he’s in love,” which Casado echoed.

“You sit over there, I’ll sit over here, I don’t even want to see you,” Lamine Yamal closed out, pointing at Casado with a smile on his face.

Casado’s ‘more sexist or homophobic’ question is a reference to popular talk show ‘La Revuelta’, hosted by Spanish comedian David Broncano, and is a question that he puts to all of his guests in a bid to make them as awkward as possible.

On his previous show, Broncano once hosted ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique, at which point the main question was to give the star guests a choice between answering ‘how many times have you had sexual relations in the last month or how much money is in your bank account?’ Pique famously told Broncano that he had more money in his account than rivals Espanyol.