34 goals, a Superstar and a Point: How to Buy Tickets for Real Madrid v Villarreal

Real Madrid have little time to dwell on failing to see out their lead in the Madrid derby, after Angel Correa stumbled home a 95th-minute equaliser, with the fixtures coming thick and fast. Already Los Blancos are in Lille to face Les Dogues in the Champions League, but the real appetiser of the week is on Saturday night under the lights.

That is where Villarreal be, who having finished last season in midtable, are arguably the early-season storyline this season. Real Madrid will be heavy favourites for the clash, and it looks as if they will have Kylian Mbappe available despite an injury last week.

They may well need him – Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu two years ago, and their last clash finished 4-4 at La Ceramica in May. Goals are guaranteed, but Marcelino Garcia Toral is bringing an improved team to the Spanish capital.

BUY REAL MADRID V VILLARREAL TICKETS

Villarreal have scored the same amount of goals as Los Blancos (17), and have just a point less than Real Madrid so far. Only their admittedly heavy defeat to Barcelona separates them from an unbeaten record, and it’s only the Catalans that have scored more.

There will be a degree of pressure on Real Madrid too. Playing a side with plenty of weapons to hurt them on the counter, dropping more points would mean Carlo Ancelotti’s side would have done so in four our of their nine La Liga games so far, which are numbers that would not be taken lightly at the Bernabeu. Villarreal are sitting pretty in third, and have a free hit for this one.

Where might fans take in such a spectacle? It’s a prime time game in Madrid, kicking off at 21:00 CEST, and tickets are running low for the game. Villarreal are not offering tickets on their website for the clash, with their limited tickets for the away end, up amongst the Gods at the Bernabeu, likely already full.

Meanwhile Real Madrid in theory are still selling tickets, which start at €75 for the cheapest, but actually securing those tickets is another matter. The queueing system was last update on Tuesday morning, with a queue list approaching 2.5 million. Once onto the website, it can be difficult to secure seats too.

If you want to save yourself that hassle, and many hours glued to their website, the next best bet is third-party ticket sites. There too, tickets are going fast, and rising in price. Madrid Football Tickets start their prices at €475, but there are much cheaper available. The most reliable option is to head to LiveFootballTickets.com, where matchgoing fans are provided with a 150% moneyback guarantee and a dedicated enquiry line, should fans need a quick response on any issues or questions.

Alternative to LiveFootballTickets.com, who start their prices at €145, there is Stubhub too (Prices beginning at €110), and Viagogo. It’s certainly not a spectacle to be missed at any rate though, so if you are considering going, then you would be well advised to secure your tickets sooner rather than later.