What Diego Simeone told Julian Alvarez about his role at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid spent big on Julian Alvarez this summer, signing him on a deal that set Los Rojiblancos back €75m plus a potential €20m in variables for Manchester City. It is the largest fee they have spent on a player excepting Joao Felix.

A marquee signing, it’s been a slightly slower start than some anticipated for Alvarez at Atletico. Beginning the season through the middle as a classic number nine, in recent weeks he has seen himself fall to the left flank, and that was where he started the Madrid derby on Sunday night.

Antoine Griezmann was only 9 games away from becoming the player with the most appearances in France national team history. 🇫🇷💔 pic.twitter.com/UWrFnldP0Q — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 30, 2024

Matteo Moretto has revealed on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that manager Diego Simeone did not discuss his role on the pitch before he joined the club. However Alvarez was convinced by the project that was sold to him, the love shown by Simeone, and the persistence with which Atletico pursued him. Atletico made it clear that he was to play a leading part in the dressing room and in the future of the club, believing him capable of providing differential quality.

Los Colchoneros also spent money on bringing Alexander Sorloth this summer, and often he has been left out to include both Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann. It seems Alvarez is set to be the long-term jewel in their frontline though.