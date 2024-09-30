WATCH: Atletico Madrid fans whistle players after derby for applauding ultras section

The Fondo Sur section of the Metropolitano was the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons on Sunday night during the Madrid derby. It was from the South Stand, where their ultras and the far-right group ‘Frente Atletico’ are located, that lighters were thrown at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Captain Koke Resurreccion and manager Diego Simeone and asked the fans to stop their behaviour after the game was suspended for 15 minutes, and after the match, El Cholo was clear in asking for them to be expelled from the stadium.

However the Atletico Madrid players were criticised for going across to the same fans and thanking them for their support at the end of the game, as is their tradition every match. As pointed out by Abraham P. Romero though, not everyone at the Metropolitano was pleased with them either.

After #AtleticoMadrid players went to applaud the Fondo Sur last night, where the incidents took place in the Madrid derby, other parts of the stadium whistled them. 📹 @AbrahamPRomero pic.twitter.com/zV3j3fsft3 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 30, 2024

Fans could be heard whistling the players from elsewhere in the stadium, despite the fact the ground was emptying out rapidly, as they applauded the Fondo Sur. Within the ground, the Atletico Madrid ultras a re a group that divides opinion, with some feeling vehemently that they are a negative for the club.