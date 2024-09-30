Villarreal sink Las Palmas deeper into depth of table as Yellow Submarine rise to third

Villarreal 3-1 Las Palmas

Villarreal came out winners in a thrilling encounter, in which Las Palmas once again showed plenty of quality but little punch.

The visitors started off the better, forcing Diego Conde into an excellent save from Ollie McBurnie, before Alberto Moleiro slipped past several defenders to lay it on a plate for Fabio Silva. The Portuguese, along in the six-yard box, fired wide to the disbelief of all.

Villarreal were carrying plenty of threat though, and they also forced a good save from Dinko Horkas. On the stroke of half-time though, the Yellow Submarine robbed the opening goal, breaking away upfield through Thierno Barry, who pulled it across for Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian did not pardon in the box.

In the second half, Marcelino Garcia Toral sent on Alex Baena, but it was Adnan Januzaj who provided a beautiful outside of the boot assist in behind for Silva, who this time lifted the ball past the onrushing Conde. Baena would then miss a penalty just minutes later, brilliantly saved by Horkas onto the woodwork. Januzaj nearly compounded matters but his effort, all in the first ten minutes of the second half, came off the post.

The last half hour belonged to Villarreal though, as they imposed themselves on the match. Barry thought he had the go-ahead goal, but confusingly touched in Eric Bailly’s header from an offside position. His header was destined for the corner as it was. However Barry would head home the winner with just five minutes to go, converting a beautiful Baena cross. The Spain international would then deliver a knockout blow, driving from near halfway into the box and finishing in stoppage time.

Marcelino’s men move up to third place ahead of a trip to Real Madrid, showing the huge goal threat they possess once again, if having a few hiccups along the way. However Luis Carrion will feel increasingly unsafe as his side remain bottom with just three draws from eight games. Once again, they will feel they showed plenty of quality, but could not make the difference in the margins.