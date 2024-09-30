Spain and Barcelona star Gavi is ready to return to action

Barcelona showed the limits of their squad depth during their 4-2 defeat to Osasuna, but they will be hoping to get some reinforcements in shortly. Wojciech Szczesny is due to sign with the club today, while some of their injured players could be back soon.

Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong are believed to be close to returning to action, although the former will likely be after the international break, while Relevo say that Gavi believes he is ready to return to action. The 20-year-old midfielder believes he is fit enough to play this week against Young Boys or Alaves.

However the staff at the club are less willing to risk him, and will try to increase his workload again in the coming weeks, with a view to using him after the next international break. The clashes coming up after that are Sevilla, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The coaching staff is of the mind that they want to give him more training and work in his legs before putting him back into the line-up, even if from within the camp it is said that he is in ‘very good’ shape.

The Blaugrana currently only have Pedri, Marc Casado and Pablo Torre as fit midfielders in their squad, although Eric Garcia and Raphinha have been used in the middle of the pitch. After the international break, Hansi Flick will be hoping to go into their clash with Sevilla on the 20th of October with Gavi, Lopez, de Jong and Dani Olmo all available.