Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruled out with thigh injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be kept out by the injury revealed by manager Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday night. The club have confirmed that he has a problem in his left adductor, in his thigh.

Courtois is expected to be out for around two weeks, say Diario AS, which points to a strain or very minor tear to the muscle. He will miss games against Lille this week in the Champions League away from home, and their home clash with Villarreal next weekend on Saturday night. It would allow him to be back against Celta Vigo on the 19th of October, provided there are no complications.

On the upside, Ancelotti had also revealed an injury to Fran Garcia after the game, but he trained as normal on Monday morning.

It means that Andriy Lunin, who recently signed a new deal until 2030, will have his first shot in goal since last season when Courtois took over duties in May for good following the Belgian’s anterior cruciate ligament injury and then torn meniscus. The loss of Courtois against a free-scoring Villarreal will be a blow though.