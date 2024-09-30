Police discover weapon on fan removed for throwing lighter at Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois removed a series of lighters from around his penalty box during the Madrid derby, and there was also food and a bottle scene around the Belgian star. The police and Atletico Madrid have since identified one of the culprits.

They have been banned from the club for life by Atletico, report Marca, and have had their membership removed, but El Chiringuito report that worryingly the same subject had a knife on them in the stadium. They threw a lighter at Courtois, but the police chief on duty at the stadium admitted that ‘it could be’ that he was carrying a weapon, when he was asked about the offending fan. Los Rojiblancos are immediately bringing in a measure about clothing that obscures identity too, in response to the members of the Fondo Sur that were wearing balaclavas on Sunday night.

It is a concern that the cuplrit was able to smuggle a knife into the stadium past the security services, and highlights just how dangerous some elements of the Frente Atletico ultras group are. Courtois was not hit by any objects, but allowed these people into football stadiums should be considered a threat to safety.