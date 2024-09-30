Kylian Mbappe makes miracle recovery – returns to Real Madrid squad two weeks ahead of schedule

Real Madrid were supposed to be missing Kylian Mbappe until at least the international break, but it looks as if he will be back much sooner than expected. The French forward was ruled out of their derby clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, but has been included in their Champions League squad to face Lille on Wednesday night.

According to Marca, his thigh muscle issue was not as serious as initially feared, with his first diagnosis a three-week absence. However Mbappe got to work on rehabilitating his thigh as soon as it was diagnosed too, and that has played a key part in him now being a gameday decision for Los Blancos.

Perhaps more importantly, it seems he will be there for their weekend clash with Villarreal, as Real Madrid will be desperate not to drop points for the fourth time in just nine games. Real Madrid are without Thibaut Courtois, who has been ruled out until after the international break, adding himself to an injury list containing Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and David Alaba.