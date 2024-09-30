How Thibaut Courtois responded to Diego Simeone during on-pitch confrontation

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the unfortunate protagonist on Sunday night, after having lighters and other objects thrown at him during the Madrid derby by Atletico Madrid fans. While Atletico manager Diego Simeone condemned their actions, he also had strong words for Courtois himself.

The Belgian goalkeeper was the subject of ‘Courtois, die’ chants from the Atletico ultras at the Metropolitano, and when Eder Militao bulleted the ball into the Atletico net, Courtois celebrated wildly given some back to the fans.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid in their last 3 games: – Rodrigo Riquelme scores a last minute goal to secure the win for Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey – Marcos Llorente scores a last minute equalizer in La Liga – Ángel Correa scores a last minute equalizer in La Liga 😅 pic.twitter.com/KGIyHwiUUB — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 29, 2024

Having earlier in his press conference called for Courtois to be sanctioned for his provocative celebrations, Simeone was quizzed on exactly what was said between the two on the pitch.

“[I asked him] That he remained calm and I don’t know what he said to me because he was far away, but when I approached the people the first thing they complained was about that, which does not justify anything, on the contrary, we have to individualise those who did it and ensure that they do not come, we don’t need those people.”

“We need people who take care of the club, and the one who takes care of it is the one who encourages it, who is with the team, the one who does these things is not with the club, but also be careful with those of us who play the victim, and I say this: let’s take responsibility for everything. The spectators who are watching, and clearly Courtois charges at the people and laughs.”

While Simeone did not divulge further details on what was said between himself and Courtois, Diario AS report that Courtois responded with the following after the Argentine enquired as to why he stopped playing.

“What did you want, for me to stay there with everything they were throwing at me?”

Certainly the two teams have had a number of battles in recent seasons, and beyond the disgraceful behaviour of the some of the fans, this weekend’s events will only increase the bad blood betwen the teams. The next time they meet will likely be on the second weekend of February, unless they meet earlier in the Copa del Rey.

Image via Defensa Central