EXCL: Barcelona to seek fresh contract renewal with defender

Barcelona have a series of players out of contract over the next two summers, and Sporting Director Deco with plenty of work to do. Somewhere on his list is working out the future of Andreas Christensen, whose deal is up in 2026.

While the club are content with his performances and commitment, he is not top of their priorities, with renewals for Lamine Yamal and Pedri taking that spot. However Matteo Moretto has exclusively revealed that Barcelona will seek to renew the contract of Christensen.

Official: FC Barcelona and Marc Bernal have reached an agreement on an adjustment of the player's contract, which binds him to the club until 30 June 2026, when his status as an U19 player ends, with the option of three more years. His release clause has been set at 500 million… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 30, 2024

Part of that is down the fact that they will not want to lose the 28-year-old on a free, and if they cannot work out a new contract, then the Blaugrana will seek out offers for him next summer. They will also listen to offers for him as things stand, as he is not a guaranteed starter, which is not to say that they wish to move him on either.

Christensen was a key part of Xavi Hernandez’s defence during their title-winning season, and played 42 times during the last campaign. However he has had his injury issues in the Catalan capital too, and has been out since the first game of the season due to an Achilles’ tendon issue.