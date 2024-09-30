Barcelona’s plan with Lamine Yamal amid contract situation

Barcelona have a number of players out of contract in 2026, but Lamine Yamal will no doubt be their top priority, with the 17-year-old leading the line for the Blaugrana despite his tender age. He is considered the face of their project now and down the line.

That is according to Matteo Moretto, who has told Football España that Barcelona want to extend his contract long-term, tying him to the club well into the future. His current deal is up in 2026, meaning that in most cases the Blaugrana would be pressing hard for a contract renewal before the end of the year. However they do have a clause in his contract which allows them to extend his deal by two further years, meaning they are in control of his future until at least 2028.

Moretto does note that Barcelona are keen to ensure that all of Lamine Yamal’s needs are satisfied though, and that likely means a wage rise before that. When the Blaugrana signed that deal with him, the teenage sensation was still one of the brightest prospects in Europe, but he was a long way from the global star he is today.