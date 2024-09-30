Barcelona yet to start talks with three key players out of contract in 2026

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco may have finished up for the summer transfer window around a month ago, but he still has plenty of work to be getting through before he turns his attention to the winter transfer period. Currently Barcelona have 15 players out of contract in the next two years.

Inigo Martinez is out of contract next summer, but will earn another year’s extension if he plays at least 45 minutes in half of their games this season. Meanwhile Gerard Martin is also out of contract next summer, but Sport say significant progress has been made on a new deal, and he is expected to sign at some point with an increased salary.

Meanwhile of the players out of contract in 2026, Lamine Yamal and Pedri represent the priorities. Fresh deals for Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal are also believed to have been wrapped up, although they are yet to be announced.

Héctor Fort is the only available player in the squad who has not been a starter on any occasion. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 30, 2024

Perhaps the most significant information from the Catalan daily is that there are no talks ongoing with Frenkie de Jong or Ronald Araujo, who have been heavily linked with exits of late too. The Blaugrana are keen to renew their deals beyond 2026, but on the right terms for the club.

Andreas Christensen‘s future is yet to be discussed too – Barcelona are pleased with him and would be interested in extending his contract, but equally would listen to the right offer for him. The situation with the Danish international is completely open as things stand, and he will be 30 when his current deal expires.

The players not mentioned that are also out of contract in 2026 are Inaki Pena, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia, Ander Astralaga, Pablo Torre and Hector Fort. It seems likely Barcelona will bid farewell to Lewandowski at that point if not before, but this year will be an important one for Garcia and Torre, who will be trying to prove their worth.