Barcelona to delay goalkeeping decision following Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury

Barcelona are set to bring in Wojciech Szczesny on a deal until the end of the season this week, with the Polish goalkeeper reportedly passing his medical in the Catalan capital on Monday. The 34-year-old will be coming out of retirement to compete with Inaki Pena for the number one spot, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen out until late April at the very earliest.

There had been talk of Barcelona perhaps looking to address the goalkeeping position in a more long-term fashion this summer, following ter Stegen’s injury. The German goalkeeper will be 33 by the time he is back from injury, and has undergone his third surgery in the last four years now, while Inaki Pena at the time of writing is yet to convince as a long-term solution. Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been mentioned as a name they like too.

Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España and The Daily Briefing that Barcelona will not take any decisions on the goalkeeping spot in the near future though. First of all they will see how Marc-Andre ter Stegen recovers from his injury, as well as evaluating the performances of Szczesny and Pena during the course of this season. With that information in hand, they will be able to take a more informed decision, if they feel they need to make one at all.