Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado – “Hansi Flick has helped me to understand many aspects of the game”

Barcelona have been forced in no small part into using another batch of youngsters under Hansi Flick at the start of the season, but by and large, they have impressed with their adaptation to the first team. However few more so than Marc Casado.

Casado looked set to leave the Blaugrana this summer before Xavi Hernandez’s exit, and was either to be transferred or loaned out. The arrival of Hansi Flick has been a fresh start for the former Barca Atletic captain though, and has played seven of their nine games so far, starting five of them.

Héctor Fort is the only available player in the squad who has not been a starter on any occasion. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 30, 2024

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Young Boys in the Champions League, Casado highlighted just how important Flick had been to his strong start to the season.

“He transmits a lot of confidence to all of the youngsters. We are clear about what we have to do in each game and this is important to get good results. After the defeat in El Sadar we want to turn it around and we are motivated to be able to give the fans their first victory in the Champions League.”

Casado also explained that Flick has been crucial to his performances so far, and to his adaptation to the top level, after multiple seasons in the third tier.

“The coach has helped me a lot to start playing games in the first team, he gives me a lot of confidence to play. He also tells me very clearly what I have to do so that I can get the best out of myself. I am very grateful to him.”

“It is clear that these are my first matches in the First Division and I am feeling comfortable and good. I think that both the coach and my teammates are helping me. I am happy with everything and I hope it can continue like this,” Casado noted.

“I think he has helped me a lot to be able to achieve my maximum performance, to understand many aspects of football. So things can go even better. With the coach we have things very clear, we are clear about what we have to do. We have also worked a lot on the tactical aspects, we analysed the rivals a lot, as we do ourselves. We trust him and that things will go well for all of us.”

The 21-year-old also commented that being next to world-class players such as Raphinha and Pedri helps too, due to the advice they were able to provide him with.

It will be interesting to see how Flick utilises Casado going forward. Based on his selections so far, he prefers Casado further forward than the pivot role, but Eric Garcia has not been a unanimous success in that area. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong is back in the Barcelona squad for their clash against Young Boys, but so far he has struggled as the deepest midfielder throughout his Barcelona career.