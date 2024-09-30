Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives ominous answer on goalkeeping debate ahead of Wojciech Szczesny singing

Barcelona are set to bring in former Juventus and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement, and he arrived in the Catalan capital on Monday. The big question remains whether Szczesny will be given the starting job ahead of Inaki Pena.

The Polish goalkeeper has arrived in Barcelona and passed his medical, with his signing set to be announced today. One of the talking points over the last week has been whether Szczesny or Inaki Pena will be the starter once the 34-year-old get up to full fitness.

It was something that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was asked about on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash with Young Boys, and his answer was somewhat ominous for Pena.

“I’m not in the habit talking about players who aren’t on the team yet, he isn’t. But the players who are at Barca cannot have the guarantee of whether they are going to be starters or not,” Flick explained.

Flick was also asked what Szczesny would bring to the team.

“I spoke with him, but as I’ve already said, I can’t really say much more until the signing is official. I think it’s Saturday that I will be in front of you next, then I can speak about Szczesny, but I can’t now.”

Football España has been informed that Szczesny would accept a hypothetical situation where he would be the number two to Pena, but that he will be competing for the number one spot. The veteran shot-stopper certainly has the track record over Pena, and while he has not done anything wrong against Villarreal, Getafe or Osasuna, neither has he stood out. Meanwhile last season there were doubts about his ability to hold down the position long-term.