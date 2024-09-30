Barcelona finally get Frenkie de Jong back from injury after five and a half months

Barcelona will finally be able to use Frenkie de Jong again for the first time since he went down injured during El Clasico in mid-April. The Dutch midfielder has been back in training over the last week or two, and is set to be in their squad for their Champions League debut at home against Swiss side Young Boys.

De Jong has suffered various relapses of an ankle injury, which occurred on three occasions last season, and once again before Euro 2024. However he has been back in training over the last couple of weeks, and it looks like he will be ready for action again, as he is set to return to the squad.

“Yes, it’s great news to be able to have Frenkie in the team, whether it’s for five or ten minutes. It is very important for us. We have had injured players, finally they are returning, and after October we will recover two or three. We are all happy when they come back, and it will also be good for Frenkie to come back, to be there, to be able to be with the young people.”

“Frenkie’s attitude has been great, he’s been willing to help the team. And if he gets the chance to play, he will. I don’t know if he will be ready for 45 minutes, but maybe 20 or 10. And he will do well, in my opinion.”

Flick was also asked what his thinking was for central midfield, given Eric Garcia is suspended for the clash against Young Boys, after his red card against AS Monaco.

“In the case of Frenkie we have to see how the game goes. With Eric’s red card we have lost a midfielder and if we count, we don’t have many players left in this position. It is important that few mistakes are made in the centre of the pitch.”

Gavi feels good, and if he were to decide, he would be back playing already. The forecast is that he could return after the international break, when the calendar will be very demanding. @alexpintanel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 30, 2024

The Blaugrana are down to just Marc Casado, Pablo Torre and Pedri as other alternatives for the clash on Tuesday night, although Raphinha has been used in the middle of the pitch too. At one point it did look as if de Jong would be out for the rest of the year, with club officials reportedly advising he undergo surgery. The Dutch playmaker has denied that to be the case though.