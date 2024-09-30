Barcelona announce ‘adjustment’ to contract of teenage starlet

Barcelona have marked a first by announcing not a contract renewal, extension, or simply a new contract, but an ‘adjustment’ for teenage starlet Marc Bernal. They have secured their position with regard to the 17-year-old’s future though, who unfortunately will spend this season on the sidelines due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Bernal’s contract will now include a €500m release clause, and he will remain on it until 2026, under the current conditions. That should secure their position with regard to interested clubs in the transfer market, but they also have the opportunity to extend that deal by a further three years. That would keep him at the club until 2029, when he will be 22 years of age.

Barcelona opened talks over a new deal for Bernal after his injury as a show of faith in his future. He had enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, starting all of Barcelona’s opening three games, and impressing too, but now is on the long road to recovery trodden by Gavi this year.