Atletico Madrid issue statement on Madrid derby events – one fan identified after throwing lighter

The Madrid derby was stained by the intervention of the Fondo Sur fans at the Metropolitano, who were responsible for throwing objects at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Atletico Madrid have issued a statement on the matter.

Los Colchoneros have expressed ‘disapproval’ of fans who threw objects at Courtois, and say their security department has been working with the police to identify the culprits, and have already managed to identify one of them them. They will then apply their protocol for serious incidents against the member – this could see them have their membership removed.

🚨🇪🇸 Robin Le Normand underwent a medical checkup after the game following his clash with Tchouameni, and everything turned out to be OK. He will not undergo medical tests.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/7oHMU29cfi — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 29, 2024

They did go on to say that the vast majority of the 70,000 fans at the Metropolitano behaved in exemplary fashion, although there was an incident of racism too. It is not the first time the police have had to get involved in a recent Madrid derby, with Vinicius Junior racially abused in recent clashes at the Metropolitano, while Nico Williams was racially abused in April – which also came from the same area of the stadium.

Official Statement

Atletico Madrid would like to express its disapproval of the throwing of objects that occurred from a section of the south stand in the 68th minute of the match against Real Madrid. From the moment these incidents took place, the club’s security department has been working alongside the police to identify those involved, one of whom has already been identified. The club will apply its internal policy for serious offences to those involved in this incident.

Such behaviour has no place in football and tarnishes the image of a stadium that hosted a spectacular atmosphere with more than 70,000 spectators, the vast majority of whom displayed exemplary conduct.