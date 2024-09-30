Atletico Madrid facing partial stadium ban following incidents against Real Madrid in derby

Atletico Madrid could well be facing a partial closure of their stadium following the incidents in the Madrid derby on Sunday night, after the game was suspended for 15 minutes. After initially being warned by the loudspeaker, fans in the Fondo Sur continued to launch objects, mainly lighters, at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Los Colchoneros could be facing punishment for the actions of the Fondo Sur, one of whom has already been identified by the club and police. Marca say that while Atletico were able to escape a partial stadium closure after Nico Williams was racially abused in April by proving it was an isolated incident and their security forces took preventative action, this will not be the case this time round.

They contend that Atletico could face a fine as well as a partial stadium closure for two to three games for the Fondo Sur, due to the fact there were multiple objects thrown and they did not stop initially. Meanwhile Relevo say that the fact Courtois was not struck by an object may see lighter measures taken.

Their view is that according to protocol, Atletico should face a €6k fine with a one-game ban for fans in the Fondo Sur. They note that the appeals system tends to reduce sentences though, with Real Betis seeing their three-game partial closure reduced to just a fine after Joan Jordan was struck with a plastic stick. Valencia had their five-game partial closure reduced to three and a fine after racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior.

Atletico face Leganes at home next on the 20th of October, before home ties with Las Palmas and Alaves. Los Rojiblancos have condemned the actions of the fans that threw objects, while Diego Simeone has also asked for them to not come back.