Antoine Griezmann makes shock retirement from France duty as joint third-most capped player

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has announced his shock retirement from international duty, in the week when France’s next squad was due to be announced. He brings to an end a decade-long international career, after 137 caps and 44 goals.

The 33-year-old forward has been one of Les Bleus top stars for the duration of his international career, playing a key role in their 2018 World Cup win. He also helped them the final of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann retires from international football. "I close this wonderful chapter of my life, thanks for all the memories"

For the first time since early in his France career, Griezmann has dropped out of the starting line-up for Didier Deschamps, starting on the bench in the Euro 2024 semi-final against Spain, and in their two Nations League games in September.

C'est avec le cœur plein de souvenirs que je clos ce chapitre de ma vie. Merci pour cette magnifique aventure tricolore et à bientôt. 🇫🇷

Griezmann’s 137 caps lie level with Olivier Giroud, and only behind Lilian Thuram (142) and Hugo Lloris (145). In terms of goals, only Giroud (57), Thierry Henry (51) and Kylian Mbappe (48) lie ahead of him.

🇫🇷✨ Antoine Griezmann’s international career: – 1 World Cup

– 1 UEFA Nations League

– 1 EUROs top scorer

– 2 World Cup finals

– 1 Euro final

– 137 games

– 44 goals

– 38 assists

– Most assists in France history

He will obviously be a major loss to France, and while it is difficult to predict what shape he would have been in by 2026, at the time of writing is a dent to their chances in the 2026 World Cup. It will allow Griezmann to rest during international breaks, and Atletico Madrid will no doubt benefit from that.