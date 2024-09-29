(WATCH) Eder Militao gives Real Madrid derby lead at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have squeezed into a second half derby lead away at Atletico Madrid.

Both sides are looking to extend their unbeaten starts to the La Liga season on a high stakes night in the Spanish capital.

The first half was as tight and scrappy as expected with no real chances at either end with Los Blancos reduced to shots from distance before the break.

As the tempo stepped up in the second half, it was Real Madrid who seized their chance to gain an edge, via the unlikely figure of Eder Militao.

Éder Militão smashes Real Madrid in front! 💥 The deadlock is finally broken in the derby! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/8Oisf9oQpb — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 29, 2024

A quickly taken free kick caught out the hosts back line and Vinicius Junior’s low cross eventually worked its way to Militao who lashed home into the bottom corner.

The following minutes have seen ugly scenes at the Estadio Metropolitano with the referee suspending play after objects were thrown on to the pitch by the home supporters.

