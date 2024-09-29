Vitor Roque miraculously recovers from ankle injury, included in Real Betis’ squad for Espanyol clash

Earlier in the week, Manuel Pellegrini confirmed that Vitor Roque had suffered a low-grade ankle sprain, suffered during the loss at home to Mallorca on Monday. He was ruled out of the trip to Las Palmas, and the expectation was that he’d be out for a couple of weeks, despite it being a minor injury.

However, Roque has battled back from the injury quicker than expected. As a result, he has been passed fit for Betis’ fixture against Espanyol at the Benito Villamarin, which takes place on Sunday evening. Subsequently, Pellegrini has included him in the matchday squad.

Betis now have several striker options that Pellegrini is able to choose from. Cedric Bakambu is also back in contention after five months out, while Chimy Avila, Assane Diao and Aitor Ruibal are also capable of playing as a number nine – they have all done so during their respective careers at Los Verdiblancos.