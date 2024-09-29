“They said a lot of things about me” – Frenkie de Jong refutes claims about Barcelona contract

Frenkie de Jong has been the topic of many, many media reports in the last few months, despite having not played for Barcelona since suffering a worrying ankle injury in April. Recent speculation has centred about his recovery from said injury, but the overlaying one has revolved on his future – specifically, his contract situation.

De Jong has a contract until 2026 – Barcelona are trying to extend his stay, although negotiations have not progressed in the last 12 months. It’s also been reported that the club want him to lower his salary, as his current earnings cannot be afforded because of their ongoing financial woes.

Speaking to Barca One (via Sport), de Jong took the opportunity to deny claims about his reported salary.

“They said a lot of things about me, that I don’t want to have surgery and that they pay me a lot of money. Very high figures, like €37m and it is very, very far from that. I’m not close to collecting that, I’m very far away. I understand people who get frustrated because they think I’m getting paid a lot of money, they say he has to have surgery, but he doesn’t want to and he’s on holiday, he’s not training, but it’s not true.”

Barcelona are hoping to have de Jong back in action next week, and looking further ahead, they want to stay long-term. For that to happen, a contract agreement is needed soon – if it fails to come before next summer, there is a strong chance that he is sold.