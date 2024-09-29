Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil labels ex-Manchester City star as “luxury player”

Real Sociedad returned to winning ways on Saturday with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Valencia at Reale Arena. It has been a very tough start to the season for the Basque giants, but they will see this as an opportunity to kickstart their campaign.

Sergio Gomez was La Real’s key performer against Valencia, as he provided assists for Takefusa Kubo and Orri Oskarsson respectively. He’s been a standout performer since arriving from Manchester City in the summer, and this has been recognised by his head coach, Imanol Alguacil (via Relevo).

“If I use him so much, it’s because he’s been doing something good. To say that he comes from City says it all. He is a great player, with great maturity for his age.

“Since he arrived, without doing pre-season, I have put him in several positions and I have asked him for different things, because he is such a talent, the quality, the commitment and the head he has that we can afford it. It’s a luxury to have players like Sergio.”

Gomez will hope that he can continue to inspire Real Sociedad going forward, as they aim to pick up form in the next couple of months.