Kylian Mbappe not allowed to attend Real Madrid’s derby showdown against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid travel to the Metropolitano on Sunday for the first Madrid derby of the season. For the showdown fixture, they will be without Kylian Mbappe, who is out for three next three weeks with a thigh injury sustained in the midweek victory against Alaves.

Mbappe will instead watch the match from home, although L’Equipe have revealed that he wanted to attend in-person. However, Real Madrid have told him to stay away as they are concerned about possible security breaches, which would not guarantee his safety at the Metropolitano.

In recent years, there have been clashes between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid supporters, and the former always tend to create a fiery atmosphere when their bitter rivals come to town. Los Blancos officials do not want to risk any complications with Mbappe, which is why they have denied his request to come to the match alongside his teammates.

It will be very interesting to see how Real Madrid play without Mbappe, especially as Carlo Ancelotti is expected to revert to the system he played last season.