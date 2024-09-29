Real Madrid and Barcelona eye cut-price Premier League defensive star

Real Madrid and Barcelona could renew their transfer interest in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in 2025.

Murillo has continued to impress in the Premier League after making a 2023 switch to Nottingham from Brazilian side Corinthians.

His combative style has caught the eye of other EPL teams, as Forest edged away from relegation last season, and his form has continued strongly at the start of 2024/25.

As per reports from Football Insider, Forest are keeping a close eye on transfer interest in their star centre-back, with another relegation battle expected in 2025.

With Murillo under contract at the City Ground until 2028, Forest will be confident of securing a high price, but the Spanish giants will wait to see if they are relegated before making a move.

If Forest slip out of the top-flight, that will impact their ability to retain the 22-year-old, and will reduce their asking price.

A January offer is not expected, with Murillo wanting to play UEFA Champions League football in his future career, which is on offer in both Madrid and Barcelona.