Predicted Teams Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti selects Kylian Mbappe replacement

MD8’s big match is almost upon us. On Sunday evening, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face off at the Metropolitano for the first Madrid derby of the season, and both sides are desperate for the three points, and also the accompanying bragging rights.

Real Madrid lost both matches at the Metropolitano last season (La Liga and Copa del Rey), so they will be out for revenge. However, they will be without Kylian Mbappe, who injured his thigh in the victory against Alaves earlier in the week. And according to Diario AS, his replacement will be Luka Modric – this would see a return to the 4-4-2 system that Los Blancos used last season.

As expected, Julian Alvarez is projected to return to Atleti’s starting XI after his winning goal at Balaidos on Thursday. Conor Gallagher is also set to start alongside Koke Resurreccion and Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, with Rodrigo Riquelme preferred to Samuel Lino in the left wing-back position.

It should be a very good spectacle at the Metropolitano, and there will be plenty of passion on show. Atletico Madrid will be keen to continue their unbeaten run at home in the Madrid derbies, but Real Madrid are determined to get their own back – and there is the added incentive of closing the gap to Barcelona, who lost at El Sadar on Saturday.