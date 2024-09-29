New contract for Barcelona midfielder held up by financial element

Barcelona are currently in talks over new contracts for several of their stars, but one that they have already wrapped up is for Fermin Lopez. The Olympic gold medallist and Euro 2024 champion is set for an important role once he recovers from injury.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that an agreement has already been reached to tie Fermin Lopez to the club for the next five years. That will keep him at Camp Nou until he is 26 years of age, but fans might be kept waiting to see the deal made official. According to Moretto, only once Barcelona are back within their salary limit, and able to spend as much as they earn without restrictions (the 1:1 rule) will they announce his fresh contract.

Breaking: Barcelona take the Nike deal for granted. It's verbally agreed on, and the only thing pending is the signature. Barça will be back under La Liga's 1:1 rule for the January transfer window. @JoanPoquiEraso, @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

Lopez was used sparingly by Xavi Hernandez last season until the final stretches, but despite his lack of game time, still ended up as Barcelona’s second-top scorer last season with 11 strikes. Two hamstring issues have so far kept him from being a factor for Hansi Flick this season, but he is expected to be back after the next international break.