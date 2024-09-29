Negotiations break down between Sevilla and former Barcelona director Mateu Alemany

Mateu Alemany has been out of work since stepping down as Barcelona’s sporting director last summer. He’s been linked with several position since then, including the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, but until now, he has still yet to return to football.

Alemany’s latest opportunity came at Sevilla. According to Marca, he held talks with Los Nervionenses about becoming their new general manager, where he would be succeeding the outgoing Jose Maria Cruz.

However, negotiations between Alemany and Sevilla have broken down. As per the report, a contract could not be agreed for two reasons: the wages on offers were not enough, and the Andalusians were unable to provide guarantees about the responsibilities that Alemany would have had.

Alemany wanted to be in charge of signings, but Sevilla already have sporting director Victor Orta for that. As a result, Alemany will not be joining, meaning that his job search will be continuing.