Liverpool register interest in second Sevilla player

Earlier this season, it was reported that Liverpool are considering Loic Bade as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has been linked with leaving the club in 2025. The 24-year-old Sevilla defender rejected multiple proposals during the summer, and although he recently signed a new long-term contract, it’s unlikely that he would turn down the chance of a move to Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool pursue Bade next summer, but in the meantime, they have now turned their attention to a second Sevilla player. As revealed by CaughtOffside, right-back Juanlu Sanchez is being monitored ahead of a possible move in 2025.

Juanlu is highly-rated at Sevilla, and during the summer, he played a role in Spain’s Olympic success. In the last 12 months, he has also been linked with Real Madrid and Brighton.

Liverpool would only consider going for Juanlu if Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, were to leave at the end of his contract, which is up in June. Sevilla will hope that the English defender ends up staying put, so that their player has a better chance of doing the same.