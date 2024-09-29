Las Palmas struggles continues as two key players struck down with injuries

Luis Carrion is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by Las Palmas, following a run of three draws and four defeats to start the season – in fact, the Gran Canaria-based side have failed to win a competitive match since February, over seven months ago. The 45-year-old could be gone with a poor result against Villarreal on Monday, and to make matters worse, he will be without two key players for the trip to La Ceramica.

As per Marca, starting goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has suffered a sprained knee – this is likely to keep him out for a few weeks at least. Furthermore, Sandro Ramirez is also unable to travel after picking up a knock against Real Betis during the week.

Cillessen’s injury opens the door for fellow summer signing Dinko Horkas to establish himself as Las Palmas’ first-choice ‘keeper. It’s likely that he will need to have a spectacular performance if he is to keep Carrion in a job for much longer.