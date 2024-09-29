Athletic Club Celta

La Liga Round Up: Lo Celso is Betis’ hero again as Sevilla snatch Athletic Club draw

Sunday’s La Liga action included two late draws as Sevilla held Athletic Club in Bilbao and Celta Vigo battled back at home to Girona.

Giovani Lo Celso was the hero again for Real Betis as they won at home to Espanyol.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona

Chances were at a premium in the early stages in Galicia before Yangel Herrera stormed into the box to head home a Girona breakthrough just before the break.

The hosts rallied after the restart, but their one real chance fell to the player they can so often rely on, as Iago Aspas marked a momentous day with an equaliser.

Athletic Club 1-1 Sevilla

Athletic Club looked to be cruising to a fourth successive La Liga win before Sevilla sprung a surprise in added time.

Mikel Jauregizar reacted quickest for the hosts, as Sevilla failed to clear a free kick, to steer home his first ever La Liga goal.

However, despite the home side appearing to be in cruise control, they were punished in a crazy final few minutes.

Julen Agirrezabala was shown a straight red card on 82 minutes before goal keeper Alex Padilla diverted Chidera Ejuke’s cross into his own net for a comical own goal.

Real Betis 1-0 Espanyol

Real Betis looked all set for a frustrating end at the Estadio Benito Villamarin before man of the moment Lo Celso popped up once again.

Los Verdiblancos were in control throughout the contest, including a missed penalty, but they could not find a way through their resolute visitors, until Lo Celso’s 85th minute intervention.

The Argentina international has been sensational since his summer move from Tottenham, and he bundled his way through inside the Espanyol box, to convert his fifth La Liga goal of the campaign as part of an incredible form streak for the 28-year-old.

