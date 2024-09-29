Sunday’s La Liga action included two late draws as Sevilla held Athletic Club in Bilbao and Celta Vigo battled back at home to Girona.

Giovani Lo Celso was the hero again for Real Betis as they won at home to Espanyol.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona

Chances were at a premium in the early stages in Galicia before Yangel Herrera stormed into the box to head home a Girona breakthrough just before the break.

The hosts rallied after the restart, but their one real chance fell to the player they can so often rely on, as Iago Aspas marked a momentous day with an equaliser.

𝑺𝒊́, 𝒚𝒐 𝒗𝒊 𝒋𝒖𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝒂 𝑨𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒔. 🔝 ¡20º máximo goleador histórico de @LaLiga con 159 dianas tras superar a Aduriz! @aspas10 es 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 viva del fútbol 👑 #EuVinXogaraAspas #YoViJugaraAspas pic.twitter.com/g9A61Z9SFf — RC Celta (@RCCelta) September 29, 2024

Athletic Club 1-1 Sevilla

Athletic Club looked to be cruising to a fourth successive La Liga win before Sevilla sprung a surprise in added time.

Mikel Jauregizar reacted quickest for the hosts, as Sevilla failed to clear a free kick, to steer home his first ever La Liga goal.

Special moment for Mikel Jauregizar 🙌 The 20-year-old helps Athletic Club to the lead with his first goal for the club 🦁 pic.twitter.com/WaZNsorDcA — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 29, 2024

However, despite the home side appearing to be in cruise control, they were punished in a crazy final few minutes.

Julen Agirrezabala was shown a straight red card on 82 minutes before goal keeper Alex Padilla diverted Chidera Ejuke’s cross into his own net for a comical own goal.

Nah, que mala suerte tuvo Alex Padilla, no tenía nada que hacer en esa acción. El autogol se lo registran a el, pero el error es todo del defensor, no puedes despejar una pelota así. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Pv5lGYU9PW — Félix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) September 29, 2024

Real Betis 1-0 Espanyol

Real Betis looked all set for a frustrating end at the Estadio Benito Villamarin before man of the moment Lo Celso popped up once again.

Los Verdiblancos were in control throughout the contest, including a missed penalty, but they could not find a way through their resolute visitors, until Lo Celso’s 85th minute intervention.

The Argentina international has been sensational since his summer move from Tottenham, and he bundled his way through inside the Espanyol box, to convert his fifth La Liga goal of the campaign as part of an incredible form streak for the 28-year-old.

Giovani Lo Celso is ON FIRE! 🔥 The Argentinian gives Real Betis the lead with his fifth goal in four games 😱 pic.twitter.com/bzXHarV1It — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 29, 2024

