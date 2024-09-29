La Liga give green light for Barcelona to sign Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona have opted to replace Marc-Andre Ter Stegen immediately, following his season-ending knee injury last weekend. Wojciech Szczesny is who will succeed the German goalkeeper, and an agreement on personal terms that already been sealed, which would see 34-year-old come out of retirement to join Hansi Flick’s side.

A medical is scheduled for Monday, although the deal has been delayed in the last couple of days because of technical problems. On the back of this, Barcelona have asked La Liga for Article 77 to be triggered, which would see 80% of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s salary being vacated, thus allowing Szczesny to be registered.

According to MD, their request has been granted. La Liga have received all of the documents related to Ter Stegen’s injury, and they are satisfied that his injury meets the criteria (absence of four months or longer) for Article 77 to be triggered.

Barcelona can now proceed with signing Szczesny, and a deal should be completed in the coming days. Tuesday’s match against Young Boys will probably come too soon, but next weekend’s trip to Alaves could be an opportunity for his debut.