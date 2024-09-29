Koke weighs in on Thibaut Courtois’ row with Atletico Madrid fans

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke issued a thinly veiled dig at Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois.

Los Rojiblancos snatched a derby draw with Real Madrid in dramatic surroundings at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The hosts hung on in the closing stages as they eventually clawed out a draw on a night of huge controversy.

The game was suspended temporarily in the closing stages following trouble in the area of the arena hosting the Atletico Madrid ultras.

Diego Simeone and Koke both went to the home end to call for calm with supporters angered by Courtois’ celebrations following Real Madrid’s opening goal.

Former player Courtois has been a consistent villain for his former fans, and he was pelted with lighters and other objects, before play was halted by the match officials.

Koke was asked about view on the row at full time and he was clear on the need for experienced players to keep themselves in check.

“It was a tense moment. But, this can’t happen on a football pitch. We are professionals and we have to know where we are and be smart, but the other incidents can’t happen”, as per quotes from DAZN, via Marca.

“Players have to be smart. The protocol said if the incident was repeated, the match would be over.”

Atletico Madrid are next in action on October 2 as they head to Benfica in UEFA Champions League action.

Images via Getty Images / One Football