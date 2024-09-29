“I didn’t expect” – Osasuna manager Vicente Moreno taken aback by Barcelona changes at El Sadar

Osasuna secured a memorable victory over Barcelona on Saturday, with Ante Budimir scoring twice in a 4-2 success at El Sadar. Los Rojillos also became the first La Liga side to defeat Hansi Flick’s men, who had won their opening seven league matches.

Hansi Flick got his first warning yesterday. He revolutionized the XI, making changes across all lines, and he got punished for it. Osasuna is not a team to be underestimated. @tomasandreu68 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

For the match, Flick opted to make five changes from his usual first-choice XI, with the likes of Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all benched after a gruelling schedule. This decision ultimately backfired, and even Osasuna were taken aback by the number of alterations, as revealed by head coach Vicente Moreno (via MD).

“I didn’t expect this line-up from Flick, the truth is that I was surprised. But I understand that I had to rotate because Barcelona comes from making many consecutive efforts.”

Interestingly, Osasuna also made a few significant changes for the Barcelona match, although they were bringing regular starters – including goalscorers Ante Budimir and Bryan Zaragoza – back into the line-up, as they were rested during the midweek draw at Valencia. This definitely had an affect, and it was good planning from Moreno.