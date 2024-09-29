Girona suffer double injury blow ahead of Champions League debut at Montilivi

On Wednesday, Montilivi will play host to its first ever Champions League fixture. Girona, who were bravely beaten by Paris Saint-Germain just under two weeks ago, will play host to Feyenoord in their opening home match in this season’s competition.

It promises to be a magnificent occasion, and Girona will be targeting their first Champions League victory. However, it appears that they could be significantly weakened for the match, as two important players were forced off with injuries during their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on Sunday.

As per MD, Oriol Romeu suffered a hamstring injury during the first half at Balaidos, and in the second period, Daley Blind had to be replaced after appearing to hurt his calf.

Girona will have more news on Romeu and Blind in the next 24-48 hours, and they will be praying for a positive update or two. Given the experience that both have, their absence in the Champions League would be a major blow.