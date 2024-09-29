Frenkie de Jong still yet to respond to Barcelona contract offer

On Sunday Barcelona released an interview with Frenkie de Jong, where the Dutchman rubbished some of the rumours about his salary, and defended himself against some of the media reporting on him in recent months. However there is still no certainty on what the future holds for de Jong beyond his current contract.

Barcelona presented de Jong with a new contract offer several months ago, Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España, but the club remain in the dark over his intentions. De Jong is yet to confirm whether he wants to continue at Barcelona, or whether the offer is unacceptable, and the Blaugrana have not addressed the topic since.

Frenkie de Jong: "Everyone at the club agreed that not having surgery was the best option. It was portrayed that we were in disagreement. I don't get it where these rumors are coming from, but it's not true." @BarcaOneFCB pic.twitter.com/F0GlmazsrZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

With his deal expiring in 2026, Barcelona will have to deal with the matter with increasing urgency. If de Jong is not staying at the club long-term, then they must look to sell him as soon as possible while he still retains some value. If there is an intention to sign a new deal from both sides, the closer he gets to the end of his deal, the more negotiating power de Jong’s agents will have.